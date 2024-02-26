2024 Montana Beer Awards winners announced

HELENA — Several local breweries received recognition and top marks at the 2024 Montana Beer Awards.

Last week at Lewis and Clark Brewing, over 30 judges from throughout the country will taste-test 365 different beers from 55 breweries from throughout Montana.

The event was hosted by the Montana Brewers Association.

Submitted samples are divided into appropriate categories and judged blindly according to specific criteria.

Backslope Brewing of Columbia Falls was named Small Brewery of the Year.

Imagine Nation Brewing of Missoula received silver for its ERAS brew in the North American Light Lagers category.

A Sliver was awarded to Missoula's Cranky Sam Brewing for its Noble Pilsner in the European Light Lagers category.

The Amber and Dark Lages category saw Ronan Cooperative Brewery of Ronan win gold and Blacksmith Brewing Company of Stevensville receiving a bronze.

Bayern Brewing of Missoula won gold in the Strong Lagers category while Ronan Cooperative Brewery of Ronan won a bronze.

The Light Ales/Hybrid Category gold went to Bitter Root Brewing of Hamilton.

Bayern Brewing of Missoula won gold in the Wheat Ales category while Patriotic American Brewery of Evergreen took a bronze.

In the Indie Pale Ales category, Sacred Waters Brewing Company of Kalispell was awarded the gold and KettleHouse Brewery of Missoula picked up the silver.

Missoulas KettleHouse Brewery won the top spot in the Hay Pale Ales category for its Shady New England IPA.

In the Strong Ales category, Big Sky Brewing Company of Missoula was awarded a bronze.

Backslope Brewing of Columbia Falls took the top spot in the Belgian and French Style Ales category.

OddPitch Brewing of Missoula received a bronze in the Sour Ales/Wild Ales category.

The Smoke and Wood Flavored Beer category saw Bitter Root Brewing of Hamilton receive the silver and KettleHouse Brewery of Missoula received a bronze.

Western Montana breweries swept the Fruit, Vegetable and Spiced Beers category. The gold went to Backslope Brewing of Columbia Falls; the silver was awarded to Highlander Beer of Missoula; OddPitch Brewing of Missoula received the bronze.

A full list of all the 2024 Montana Beer Awards winners can be found here.

