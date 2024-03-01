2024 Montana hunting, fishing licenses now available

MISSOULA — Many of Montana's hunters and anglers have March 1st circled on their calendars because it's the first day you can buy their 2024 licenses.

Those who want to hunt or fish this season, have three options -- use the MyFWP app, their online license service or go in person to an FWP office.

Applications for most species — deer, elk, antelope, deer B licenses, elk B licenses, antelope B licenses, moose, sheep, goat, bison, bear, and turkey — can be made starting on Friday.

A new online feature this year is the option for applicants to reapply for the same offerings as last year with one button, eliminating the need to search through previous applications.

An important not to keep in mind, everyone 12 and older — not just hunters — will need to buy a conservation license to use state land.