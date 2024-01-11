24th annual Business Days event being held in Helena

HELENA — According to state leaders, nearly 60,000 businesses opened in Montana in 2023.

Some business leaders and government officials are meeting in Helena this week to discuss the challenges impacting the state's workforce and potential solutions.

"The networking across the state and building those bridges is so important. We are in a state that has one degree of separation, which I love. And we really should take advantage of that because not only is it one degree of separation between us and our neighbors, it's one degree of separation between our elected officials. So, we have a lot of access and should take advantage of that," said Nancy Schlepp.

Schlepp is Chair of the Board of the Montana Chamber of Commerce. She also owns a ranch in Ringling, MT, an LLC with an event venue of the Ringling Church, and she is a corporate officer of Sandfire Resources America.

Business Days at the Capitol have been held by the Montana Chamber of Commerce for the last 24 years, and Schlepp has been to almost all of them.

When this year's business days at the capitol first sold out, the chamber added 40 tickets, which were all bought.

Schlepp said, "It's always one of the best events of the season to get together with legislators and leaders and really learn what's at the forefront of everyone's mind in Montana as far as the business community is concerned."

There are two main topics that are at the forefront for many; one is finding solutions to the housing crisis.

"Every single meeting we go to is housing. Pre-covid Montana had a lot of housing post-covid every community is full. And we are going. So, we need builders, we need solutions on that front, and the chamber is very active to make sure that's happening," said Schlepp.

The second topic on many minds is finding childcare solutions.

"I think this is going to be really key to maintaining our workforce, is making sure that we have great childcare so that both men and women can stay in the workforce and add to the workforce," Schlepp said.

In March, the Montana Chamber of Commerce will have a women in business summit in Bozeman. Registration is now open, and all proceeds will go to the next legislative session for childcare solutions.

You can register at https://www.montanachamber.com/women-in-business-summit-iwd-power-lunch/

Business Days at the Capitol will wrap up with the last-word closing luncheon with Governor Greg Gianforte.