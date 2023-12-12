$3 million to help boost Montana’s childcare workforce

HELENA — The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) has announced $3 million to help boost the state's childcare workforce.

The money comes from a federal U.S. Health and Human Services scholarship program for parents who are also staff members at a licensed or registered childcare facility.

It's made available through the Montana Bright Futures program, which was created earlier this year to help create more high-quality, affordable childcare.

The shortage of affordable childcare has been identified as a challenge to recruiting and retaining workers in Montana.

DPHHS estimates that some 300 people in the state may be eligible for the newly announced benefit.