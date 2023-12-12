Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

$3 million to help boost Montana’s childcare workforce

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services has announced $3 million to help boost the state's childcare workforce.
Childcare
Posted at 4:36 PM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 18:36:10-05

HELENA — The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) has announced $3 million to help boost the state's childcare workforce.

The money comes from a federal U.S. Health and Human Services scholarship program for parents who are also staff members at a licensed or registered childcare facility.

It's made available through the Montana Bright Futures program, which was created earlier this year to help create more high-quality, affordable childcare.

The shortage of affordable childcare has been identified as a challenge to recruiting and retaining workers in Montana.

DPHHS estimates that some 300 people in the state may be eligible for the newly announced benefit.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader