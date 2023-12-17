4 teens killed in Billings crash

BILLINGS — Four people were killed early Saturday in a rollover crash in downtown Billings.

Billings police said on social media the crash happened in the 1800 block of Minnesota Avenue at approximately 1:48 a.m. on December 16, 2023.

Two people were found deceased at the scene, and two more died a short time later at Billings hospitals.

Police have determined the vehicle was westbound when it went off the roadway, causing the driver to lose control and strike a large pole supporting a business sign.

The victims of the crash are an 18 year-old-male, a 17-year-old male, and two 14-year-old females. The initial investigation indicates speed, possibly alcohol, and no seatbelts were contributing factors.

A section of Minnesota Avenue in the area of the crash was closed as authorities investigated.

