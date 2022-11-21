406 Recycling encouraging people to be mindful of recycling this holiday season

HELENA - 406 Recycling is doing its monthly e-waste collection at Good Samaritan Ministries and they're encouraging people to recycle broken or unwanted electronics ahead of the holidays.

The monthly event is being conducted one week earlier than usual due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

"So what we're collecting today's most computer or in entertainment related electronics, from stereos to televisions to computers and personal items like laptops and cell phones and collecting that for security, responsible recycling," said 406 Recycling and Compost owner Matt Elsaesser.

They figured it would be a great time to responsibly dispose of broken, outdated, or unwanted electronics ahead of the holidays.

"Yeah, well, we get a pretty good response. Weather always seems to be a big factor too. But really we do because we know people are getting new electronics and they don't know what to do with that outdated or unwanted item," said Elsaesser.

406 Recycling encourages people who drop off electronic recyclables to keep the items as intact as possible so there can be an option to donate them to Good Samaritan Ministries as well.

Elsaesser says you can clean outdated computers so they're responsibly and securely recycled with consideration for both environmental and data security.

"If you have something you can reuse and someone wants it, that's great. But if there's not that option and of course, places like Good Samaritan are a great option for functioning items," said Elsaesser.

406 Recycling's food scrap and compostable collection program, 406 Compost, was also on-site distributing collection buckets for new customers.

406 Compost collects food scraps, including meats and grease, as well as compostable dishware which they say is a green way to celebrate the holidays.

The organization expects to recycle half a million pounds this year.

For more information on when the next monthly e-waste collection is or on the 406 Compost program, you can visit their website here.