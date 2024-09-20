$4M investment announced for Montana physician assistants, occupational therapists

HELENA — Montana leaders have announced they will invest $4 million to encourage more programs to train physician assistants and occupational therapists.

Gov. Greg Gianforte has approved the latest short-term recommendation from a state commission assessing the behavioral health system.

It calls for supporting startup costs for any Montana college or university that wants to create a doctorate program for those professions.

A report from the Montana Department of Labor and Industry says the state needs 67 more physician assistants and 33 more occupational therapists.

Leaders say they provide key services in Montana's behavioral health system, especially in rural areas where there may be a shortage of physicians and other healthcare providers.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services will now create an application process to evaluate grant proposals from any institution that wants to start one of these programs.

Additional information about the commission and its work may be found here.