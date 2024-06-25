4th of July fireworks sales underway in Montana

HELENA — Monday, June 24 marked the beginning of the 4th of July fireworks sales season in Montana.

While the state allows fireworks sales until July 5, it’s important to remember where you can and can't set them off.

Lighting off fireworks is illegal on all public lands in Montana.

That includes on Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, U.S. Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service lands.

Check with your local government on fireworks rules as they are different in every Montana county and many municipalities.

Finally, remember to be safe when using fireworks.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports fireworks were responsible for 9,700 emergency room visits in the United States last year.