84-year-old Billings woman identified as dog attack victim

BILLINGS - Authorities on Tuesday released the name of a Billings woman who died following a dog attack.

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office said Melitta Hain, 84, was injured on April 8 in the Heights and died on April 16 from complications of multiple dog bites. Her death has been ruled an accident, the coroner's office said.

Police said in a statement to MTN News that officers responded to a disturbance in the 1100 block of Sandstone Trail at about 6:30 p.m. on April 8. As officers were en route, they were advised by a second caller that the disturbance was a dog attack.

When officers arrived, they located the victim and called for medical assistance due to her injuries.

The attack happened on private property and three large, mixed-breed dogs were involved, police said. All three dogs are being held at the Yellowstone County Animal Shelter.

The incident remains under investigation and there have been no arrests or charges filed.

Section 4-405.5 of the Billings City Code says a court shall order euthanasia of an animal involved in a fatal attack on a person. The code also says any owner who keeps any animal exhibiting dangerous behavior is guilty of a misdemeanor, which carries a maximum penalty of 6 months in jail and a $500 fine.

Hain’s family has hired Billings-based Heenan and Cook law firm to represent them. The family and their attorney denied MTN's interview request until the police investigation is fully finished.

According to one former co-worker at the Northern Hotel, Hain was a spitfire that had survived a great deal in her life, loved craft fairs, and always shared her homemade chokecherry syrup with friends.

