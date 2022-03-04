'A Night in Africa' returning to Montana State University

BOZEMAN - The MSU African Students Association is preparing to host its second annual "A Night in Africa" event, a free event to showcase different cultures across Africa.

The event will take place at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 3 in the SUB Ballrooms A and B on campus.

The students participating will be showcasing modern and traditional dances, as well as performing a play surrounding their marriage ceremony, and sharing food from their countries.

“If you haven’t seen more of African culture, our dance and everything,” Michael Kumi Osei, from Ghana said, “This is a chance for youth to socialize and learn a little more about Africa.”

Osei noted the importance of music and dance in Ghana and will assist in leading the different dances performed.

Kelsie Akhony, from Kenya, enjoys performing for others and is eager to show the MSU community a glimpse into her country.

“It’s a day to showcase African heritage,” Akhony said. “It’s not every day that you get to meet someone from another place.”

When she was little, Akhony and her family would often house MSU students that were participating in the Engineers without Borders project.

“I first learned about Montana State University when I was nine years old. I told my dad, ‘When I grow up, I’m going to MSU,’” Akhony said.

The theme for the event is unity, with so many different cultures in Africa and America, there will be a focus on bringing differences together.