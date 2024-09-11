Absarokee woman's lambscapes meant as reminder that 'we are all woven together'

ABSAROKEE — Susan Leaverton of Absarokee has been behind the loom for the last 53 years, creating works of art out of fabrics.

“I haven’t figured out what I’m gonna do when I grow up yet, but I’m workin’ on it," said 75-year-old Leaverton.

Her weaving began when she attended Syracuse University, majoring in fabric design.

"I walked into this wonderful room with about 30 looms in it for my first weaving class. The rest is history," said Leaverton.

She said she likes to keep her work simple, not using computers to create her designs.

“My weaving I call honest," said Susan, "That process of just literally interlacing threads is what gives me joy.”

Susan expressed an appreciation for that which goes without celebration, including the sheep that supply much of the wool she uses to make her creations.

“We’re surrounded in our homes with fibers and fabrics. So, why not make them beautiful? If you’ve gotta dry dishes anyway, you may as well have a good, beautiful dish towel to do it with," said Leaverton.

She said she stopped counting what she calls "lambscapes," woven portraits of lambs, after creating approximately 5,000.

“They are my ambassadors of love, hope, peace, joy – all the good things in life," said Leaverton.

Robert Leaverton, her husband, said her homage to her four-legged suppliers of raw materials has also included llamas and alpacas.

Susan said she hopes her work will serve as a reminder that despite any kind of differences, we are all "woven together."

“We’re part of a greater community, whether it be our local community or global. So, the more that we are together, the more that we understand each other and make that effort to interact and to be civil with each other. What’s wrong with that?" said Susan.