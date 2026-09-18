MISSOULA — The 40th annual Montana Senior Olympics is underway in Missoula, bringing together competitors 50 and older for three days of athletic events. The host site for the recreational activities is Fort Missoula Regional Park.

Pickleball is one of the most popular draws at this year's games, with Missoula Parks and Recreation as a primary sponsor. The event runs through Saturday.

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Ace! Montana Senior Olympics kicks off with pickleball competition

Bill Samsoe and Mike Kleese competed together Thursday in men's doubles pickleball in the 75-to-79 age bracket. The pair said they've mostly been matched against younger competitors so far — but that hasn't dampened their spirits.

"Bill and I are waiting to play somebody in our age group. We're both in the 75-to-79 age bracket, and so far we've been playing nothing but youngsters, which would be 55 and older," Kleese said.

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News Mike Kleese says he was ready to play someone in his age bracket after competing against "youngsters."

Samsoe said the social side of the games is just as rewarding as the competition itself.

"We kind of tease each other. He's a good friend. But yeah, I think it's good actually for the social aspect of things too," Samsoe said.

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News Bill Samsoe enjoys pickleball not just for the competition, but for the social aspect.

The games have attracted participants from well beyond Montana's borders. Monique Fortmann, the 2026 pickleball commissioner for the Montana Senior Olympics, said the event has drawn people from out of state.

"I believe we even have some Canadians and 'out of staters' that have joined us this year," Fortmann said.

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News Monique Fortmann is the 2026 Montana Senior Olympics pickleball commissioner.

Samsoe said pickleball is a sport that welcomes players of all skill levels.

"You know the great thing about pickleball too is you can play at any level and there's a lot of sports you have to be really good, but you can start out and have a good time," Samsoe said.

Marlys Carpenter is competing in women's singles pickleball for the first time.

"We're playing singles pickleball women. Never played before, so it's been fun learning curve, a challenge. We're up for it though," Carpenter said.

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News Marlys Carpenter has never played pickleball before, but was up for the challenge.

Beyond pickleball, the three-day event includes swimming, billiards, horseshoes, and badminton, among other competitions. Fortmann said there may still be time for interested participants to join.

"I can probably squeeze people in. They'd have to come see me at the tournament desk if they're really interested, but it's designed for individuals that are 50 and older. A lot of people don't think 50 is a senior, but we qualify them as senior here," Fortmann said.

For more information on the Montana Senior Olympics, click here.