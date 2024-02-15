'Active shooter' reported at Malmstrom Air Force Base

(UPDATE, 11:15 a.m.) The Great Falls Police Department says that officers are responding, along with Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner's Office, to reports of an incident that may be occurring on Malmstrom Air Force Base.

The GFPD says that all Great Falls Public Schools east/south of the river are in shelter in place (SIP), and recommend all private schools and day care facilities also go into SIP.

(1st REPORT, 11:05 a.m.) Malmstrom Air Force Base entered a lock-down status at 10:29 a.m. on Thursday, February 15, 2024, in response to what it says is an "active shooter alert" on base.

All personnel on base have been ordered to shelter in place, according to the Malmstrom AFB Facebook page.

No other details have been released at this point.

Great Falls Public Schools said that due to the situation at Malmstrom Air Force Base, all schools on the east side of Great Falls are in a precautionary shelter in place.

Base officials said in a news release earlier this week that a base-wide training exercise was scheduled for today, but the Facebook post by Malmstrom clearly states that this is a real-world situation, and not part of the training.

We will update you as we get more information.