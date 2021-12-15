Afghan refugees to resettle in Helena

HELENA — Helena will become the next home for some Afghan refugees through the work of the non-profit Hands On Global.

“Now we are prepared to bring Afghan refugees here to Helena,” said Hands On Global executive director Valerie Hellermann.

The organization's primary mission is to provide medical support to displaced, disadvantaged, and underserved communities.

Hellermann says the organization does not know many details about the approximate 15 refugees but says they have been properly vetted.

“It could be families, it could be single people, but all of them are people who have been vetted by the State Department by Homeland Security, by the CIA, all the agencies,” said Hellermann.

Hellermann says bringing those in crisis to Helena will offer them hope.

The Afghan refugees will arrive in the coming months and Hands On Global is currently collecting items they will need when they get here.

“Winter clothing, household items because they've arrived here with very little if anything but the clothes on their back,” said Hellermann.

Hellermann noted one saying remains true, "we can welcome the stranger and I know that this Helena community will welcome the stranger."

People wishing to provide financial assistance you can visit Hands On Global’s website here.

Anyone who would like to donate clothing and household essentials can contact Hellermann at 406-439-3580.

