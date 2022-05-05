Agency seeks to bring more recycling options to rural Montana

WINIFRED - The non-profit agency Recycle Montana is collecting votes and trying to win $25,000 in the form of a State Farm Neighborhood Assist Grant.

Recycle Montana has been advocating for recycling across the state since 1988.

Recycling is often promoted in the bigger cities of Montana, but with this grant, they hope to extend their efforts into more rural areas of Montana.

“We want to reach out into more rural areas and small towns because of the place that we really haven’t had the opportunity to recycle,” said Recycle Montana director Candi Zion.

With the grant, they hope to buy a recycling trailer which they will drive around to smaller towns and collect recyclables.

“Our hope is that with the trailer, it’s for us to organize events in a small town, then drive the trailer to get their recyclables, and take them to where they need to be whether that be Great Falls or Missoula or Billings," Zion said.