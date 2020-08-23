Menu

AMBER Alert issued for abducted 6-month-old baby

An AMBER alert has been issued for six-month old boy named Lucas Warner from Columbia Falls in Flathead County.
Posted at 12:06 AM, Aug 23, 2020
An AMBER Alert was issued late Saturday evening heading into Sunday morning for an abducted 6-month-old baby.

The alert was issued searching for a white 1998 Dodge Dakota pickup truck with a Montana license plate No. 720745A and dark pin striping and a red interior. According to the alert, Andrew Warner and Hayli Emerson abducted 6-month-old Lucas Warner. Andrew is the non-custodial father and is reportedly bipolar and off medication, according to the AMBER Alert.

The alert says Lucas is believed to be in danger as a court has ruled Andrew as an unfit parent.

Lucas Warner was last seen in Columbia Falls Saturday afternoon.

Andrew, 20, is white, about 6-feet tall, 160 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Emerson, 19, is white, 5-feet, 159 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. Possible destinations include the Bob Marshall Wilderness, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wyoming.

If you have any information, call the Flathead County Sheriff at 406-758-5610.

