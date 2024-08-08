An inside look at Montana's first FBI Citizens Academy

HELENA — The FBI held its first-ever citizen's academy in Montana at the Helena FBI resident agency office.

Eighteen Montana residents from different parts of the state graduated the academy after five sessions over two weeks.

The participants all had different reasons for taking it in the first place.

One attendee said, "When I was growing up, I always wanted to be a spy."

"I was working as a teller in a bank in Missoula and I was robbed," was the reason for another attendee.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Participants learned hands-on alongside FBI special agents, dusting and lifting fingerprints and organizing evidence with case numbers, dates, locations, descriptions, and more.

"I was just a concerned citizen," said Christopher Facundo who attended the academy.

He has been a permanent resident of the U.S. since 1994 but became a citizen two years ago.

"For new citizens coming from different countries, I think this would be a good opportunity for them to understand how the rule of law really applies," Facundo said.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Like Facundo, Pastor Laurie Jungling from Great Falls attended the academy to further her civics education and kept her congregation in mind during the class.

"Often all we see is what's on TV and social media. Now, I have a better understanding that I can bring," Jungling said.

Dispelling myths about the FBI from what people see in movies and TV shows is one of the main goals of the FBI Citizens Academy.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"There's a lot out there that makes us look glamorous, and the reality is that the men and women who work for the FBI are hardworking folks just like everybody else," said Shohini Sinha, the FBI special agent-in-charge of the Salt Lake City Field Office.

The attendees heard from roughly 20 FBI special agents and experts to learn about what they do, with departments including counterintelligence, art and violent crimes, the behavioral analysis unit, and financial scams.

Allie Kaiser MTN News FBI Citizens Academy attendee trying on a 90-pound bomb tech suite.

However, the FBI Citizens Academy is about more than just informing the public.

"We want to learn about what people are doing in the community and how we can work with each other to improve the community and really be meaningful contributors," Sinha said.

Possible dates and information about the next FBI Citizens Academy are still unknown, but Sinha says they hope to hold another one in Montana next year.