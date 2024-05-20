ARCO representative: Company 'saddened' over fatal helicopter crash in Anaconda

BUTTE — A representative with the Atlantic Richfield Company in Butte recently released a public statement about the fatal helicopter crash in Anaconda last month.

Josh Bryson made the brief and emotional statement at a recent meeting of the Butte Council of Commissioners expressing his company's grief over the April 26 helicopter crash that killed the pilot.

Justin Price was contracted by Atlantic Richfield to spread fertilizer along the hillside using a spreader suspended from his helicopter when the crash occurred.

“As you know Justin Price died last month in a helicopter crash performing remedial activities in Anaconda. Our team is deeply saddened by his loss and our thoughts and condolences go out to his wife, his young children, his family, his friends, and his co-workers,” said Bryson.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.