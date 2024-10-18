Watch Now
Armed woman fatally shot by Bozeman Police identified

A woman who Bozeman Police say was brandishing a handgun and threatening to harm herself and others was killed in an officer-involved shooting on October 17, 2024.
BOZEMAN — Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner Dan Springer on Friday identified the woman who was fatally shot by Bozeman Police officers early on the morning of Thursday, October 17, 2024.

In a press release, Springer identified the woman as 29-year-old Rick Alastor Newman of Bozeman. Her cause of death was traumatic ballistic projectile wounds.

The release said Sheriff Springer requested a coroner outside of the Gallatin County jurisdiction, which is common practice when law enforcement is involved in a fatal event.

The formal coroner investigation was conducted by Park County Coroner Al Jenkins, according to the release.

