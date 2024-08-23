ArtsFest Montana hosts 'Meet The Artists'

GREAT FALLS — Destination Downtown Great Falls hosted a ‘Meet the Artists’ event behind Dragonfly Dry Goods on Thursday evening as part of a week of celebration for ArtsFest Montana.

The event served as an opportunity for residents to meet the 11 muralists who have been busy all week painting new murals along the walls of downtown Great Falls.

Artists painted on small canvas live on-site. None of the artists had ever been to Great Falls, and a couple came from international destinations.

“We have artists from different spots all over the US, but then we also have artists from Spain, from Barcelona, and then we have an artist from Cancun, Mexico,” says curator and muralist Camer1sf.

For all the artists, traveling to a new locale brings about the exciting challenge of drawing inspiration from the local feel.

“When I go to other places, I like experiencing their environment, their communities, their business centers,” says muralist Angelina Villalobos. “I pull a lot from nature, and color schemes. And so when I visit other places, it gives me inspiration to play with color.”

Attendees were able to bid on items the artists created.

The artists will be continuing their work until their departure date, which coincides with the end of ArtsFest Montana on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024.

Sponsors of ArtsFest Montana include NeighborWorks Great Falls, ANG Holdings, Dragonfly Dry Goods, Speaking Socially, Susan Wolff, Montana Credit Union, Sletten Construction, and Downtown Summer Jam.

Other artists contributing to the murals are: @Camer1sf and @FASM, @Farid_Rueda, @Conse.arts, @Alex_Ann_Allen, @Emily_ding, @TravMSK and @sub_urban_warrior.

For more information about ArtsFest Montana, click here.

