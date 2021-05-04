Augusta Rodeo returns for 2021 after COVID cancelation last year

While coronavirus forced its cancellation in 2020, the Augusta American Legion Rodeo is returning for 2021, with festivities happening all weekend long, from June 25-27, 2021.

“Last year was the first time in history that the rodeo didn’t happen,” said Ben Arps, chairman of the Augusta American Legion Rodeo. “This year, we can’t wait to welcome rodeo athletes, rodeo lovers and visitors back to our small Montana town.”

The 84th Annual Augusta American Legion Rodeo will be held on Sunday, June 27 at 2 p.m. In addition to the rodeo performance, there are several events taking place all weekend long, including vendors, live music, a street dance and a parade.

“If there’s one thing that’s synonymous with Augusta, it’s the rodeo,” said Tia Troy, President of the Augusta Area Chamber of Commerce. “And since we missed the rodeo and all the folks who come to Augusta for it last year, we’re extending this year’s event to last for an entire weekend.”