Author talks about UFO sightings in Montana

FORT BENTON — A presentation on Tuesday night in Chouteau County tried to explain the unexplained.

Montana is home to some of the most significant, well-documented, and interesting UFO reports in history.

Researcher and author Joan Bird visited Fort Benton to talk about UFO activity in the Treasure State.

Several years ago, Bird published "Montana UFOs and Extraterrestrials: Extraordinary Stories of Documented Sightings and Encounters."

“When I first got interested in the subject, I noticed that there were some things that had happened in Montana that had significance way beyond Montana,” Bird said. “That a lot of UFO researchers knew about them, and they were important cases.”

Bird is an author, researcher and zoologist who says she has compelling evidence that UFOs are real.

“It's an important topic. It's really an important topic for going into the future,” Bird said “So, I hope that people will pay attention because the news has gotten very good at...covering this up, and we don't see a lot of shift in that behavior.”

“So, people need to have a little bit of initiative on their own and go looking for some of the researchers that are paying attention to what's happening on whatever level you want to tune into,” Bird continued.

So, the next time you're looking up at the stars, give a Montana wave to our neighbors in the sky.