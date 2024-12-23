Average gas prices drop 4¢ per gallon in Montana

Watch Now
Average gasoline prices in the Treasure State have fallen 4.2¢ per gallon over the last week.
Gasoline prices in Montana have fallen 6.3¢ over the last week to an average price of $2.84 per gallon as of December 9, 2024.
MISSOULA — Gas prices have dropped again across the Treasure State just as drivers hit the roads for one of the busiest travel times of the year.

GasBuddy.com reports average gasoline prices in Montana have fallen 4.2¢ per gallon in the last week and are averaging $2.79 per gallon as of Monday, December 9, 2024.

Gas prices are 20.2¢ per gallon lower than at this time a month ago and 22.7¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.1¢ per gallon over the last week to $3.01 per gallon, which is 2.6¢ lower than a month ago.

GassBuddy.com reports the cheapest gas in Montana was at $2.56 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.06 per gallon.

