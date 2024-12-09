Average gas prices drop 6¢ per gallon in Montana

MISSOULA — Gas prices are continuing to drop across the Treasure State.

GasBuddy.com reports average gasoline prices in Montana have fallen 6.3¢ per gallon in the last week and sat at an average of $2.84 per gallon as of Monday, December 9, 2024.

Gas prices are 21.1¢ per gallon lower than at this time a month ago and 18.8¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline fell 3.1¢ per gallon over the last week to $2.97 per gallon, which is 8.7¢ lower than a month ago.

GassBuddy.com reports the cheapest gas in Montana was at $2.66 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.39 per gallon.