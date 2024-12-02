Watch Now
Average gas prices fall 2¢ per gallon in Montana

Average gasoline prices in the Treasure State have fallen 2.4¢ per gallon over the last week.
A motorist puts gas in his car at a Shell station on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
MISSOULA — Gas prices are continuing their recent downward trend in the Treasure State.

GasBuddy.com reports average gasoline prices in Montana have fallen 2.4¢ per gallon in the last week and sat at an average of $2.90 per gallon as of Monday, December 2, 2024.

Gas prices are 19¢ per gallon lower than at this time a month ago and 23.4¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline fell 0.6¢ per gallon over the last week to $3.00 per gallon, which is 7.7¢ lower than a month ago.

GassBuddy.com reports the cheapest gas in Montana was at $2.69 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.44 per gallon.

