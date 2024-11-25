Average gas prices fall 5¢ per gallon in Montana

MISSOULA — It will cost less to fill up at the pump as you get ready to travel for Thanksgiving in the Treasure State.

GasBuddy.com reports average gasoline prices in Montana have fallen 5.4¢ per gallon in the last week and sat at an average of $2.93 per gallon as of Monday, November 25, 2024.

Gas prices are 25.2¢ per gallon lower than at this time a month ago and 27.9¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline fell 1.4¢ per gallon over the last week to $3.01 per gallon, which is 11.2¢ lower than a month ago.

GassBuddy.com reports the cheapest gas in Montana was at $2.59 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.38 per gallon.

An estimated 79.9 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home during the week of Thanksgiving, making it the busiest Thanksgiving travel week on record, AAA said.

AAA predicts 71.7 million people will be hitting the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday.