Average gas prices fall 8¢ per gallon in Montana

MISSOULA — The cost to fill up your gas tank is continuing to fall in the Treasure State.

GasBuddy.com reports average gasoline prices in Montana have fallen 8.4¢ per gallon in the last week and sat at an average of $3.09 per gallon as of Monday, November 4, 2024.

Prices are 11.8¢ per gallon lower than at this time a month ago and 49.2¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline fell 2.2¢ per gallon over the last week to $3.05 per gallon, which is 11.8¢ lower than a month ago.

"Seasonal trends continue to push down gasoline prices across much of the country, with GasBuddy counting 26 states where average gas prices have fallen below $3 per gallon — something that could be less than a week away for the national average," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"For now, Americans can expect the downward trend to continue in most states, while other states have seen prices jump temporarily due to a behavior we track called price cycling," De Haan continued. "We should see the number of states with sub-$3-per-gallon prices grow as we get closer to Thanksgiving."

GassBuddy.com reports the cheapest gas in Montana was at $2.94 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.49 per gallon.