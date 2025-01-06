Average gas prices rise 0.8¢ per gallon in Montana

MISSOULA — Gas prices have risen slightly over the last week in the Treasure State.

GasBuddy.com reports average gasoline prices in Montana have gone up 0.8¢ per gallon in the last week and are averaging $2.77 per gallon as of Monday, Jan. 6, 2024.

Gas prices are 5.6¢ per gallon lower than at this time a month ago and 14.5¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.6¢ per gallon over the last week to $3.038 per gallon, which is 2.9¢ lower than a month ago.

GassBuddy.com reports the cheapest gas in Montana was at $2.59 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.39 per gallon.