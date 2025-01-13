Average gas prices rise 1¢ per gallon in Montana

MISSOULA — Gas prices have risen over the last week in the Treasure State.

GasBuddy.com reports average gasoline prices in Montana have gone up 1¢ per gallon in the last week and are averaging $2.78 per gallon as of Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.

Gas prices are unchanged in Montana than at this time a month ago and 9.3¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.1¢ per gallon over the last week to $3.02 per gallon, which is 0.9¢ higher than a month ago.

GassBuddy.com reports the cheapest gas in Montana was at $2.59 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.39 per gallon.