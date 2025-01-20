Average gas prices rise 7.7¢ per gallon in Montana

MISSOULA — Gas prices have once again risen over the last week in the Treasure State.

GasBuddy.com reports average gasoline prices in Montana have jumped 7.7¢ per gallon in the last week and are averaging $2.86 per gallon as of Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.

Gas prices are now 10.8¢ higher in Montana than a month ago and 0.9¢ per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.5¢ per gallon over the last week to $3.09 per gallon, which is 4.5¢ higher than a month ago.

GassBuddy.com reports the cheapest gas in Montana was at $2.73 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.09 per gallon.