MISSOULA — At her first campaign stop post-primary, Democrat Alani Bankhead said there is no way she is dropping out of the U.S. Senate race for Independent Seth Bodnar.

Instead, at her event on the University of Montana campus, Bankhead called on Bodnar to drop out.

(WATCH: Bankhead staying in Senate race, calls for Bodnar to drop out)

Bankhead staying in Senate race, calls for Bodnar to drop out

“It will be a cold day in hell. I don't know how much clearer I can say that, but it's never gonna happen. We're in this to win this," Bankhead stated.

Bankhead told attendees at her gathering that she is in the campaign for the long haul.

“Last year, when we looked around the state and saw the state burning and people suffering to put food on the table and a roof over their heads, I remembered what my parents told me, which is when you have something to offer your community, you do it even if it means a lot of sacrifice," Bankhead explained.

Signs were held up with quotes while Bankhead was speaking. She said those come from a lawsuit that the University of Montana settled involving discrimination.

“We are in the Epstein era. Seth has established a pattern of dismissing and discriminating against women and allowing a culture of discrimination to at minimum continue or even worse magnify these issues. Anyone with this much sex discrimination baggage should read the room and drop out. Montana needs leaders who will protect and support women full stop," Bankhead said.

Abigail Tracy, a spokesperson for Bodnar, says he addressed discrimination allegations, “At UM, Seth took all claims of discrimination seriously, and he is proud of his record of promoting women and building systems that recognize and elevate their contributions. No wrongdoing was ever found in this lawsuit, and the majority of plaintiffs made allegations about an existing culture at the University, including claims dating back more than a decade prior to Seth’s tenure as President.”

Tracy also shared with MTN, "Seth made gender equity a priority from day one, and four years into his tenure at UM, 78% of all campus promotions went to women. When he arrived, UM had one female dean–by the time he left, seven of thirteen deans were women, and eight of the sixteen members of his executive team were women. When UM faced challenges, Seth made sure the university dealt with them head-on and improved outcomes for all students and faculty. That is what he will do as an Independent voice for Montana in the United States Senate."

Additionally, the Seth for Montana campaign responded to calls for Bodnar to drop out saying, “Seth’s campaign is only gaining more momentum and support from Montanans across the political spectrum. Tens of thousands of Montanans from every corner of our state have already signed their own declarations of Independence: they are sick of the broken politics of Washington and are ready for an Independent on the ballot in November. Seth is getting attacked from the left and the right because he will never pay allegiance to Party bosses or political elites, and he will work every day until Election Day to earn the vote of every Montanan.”

Bankhead and Bodnar are two of the four candidates who will appear on the November ballot for U.S. Senate in Montana.

A spokesperson for the Republican Kurt Alme wrote about the allegations against Bodnar, "While perched in his liberal ivory tower, Seth Bodnar turned the University of Montana into a 'good ol' boys club' that discriminated against women, hurt Montana families, and cost UM hundreds of thousands to cover up his embarrassment to Montana. He failed Montana women and their families then, can't be trusted to lead them now, and is still trying to hide who he really is."

Also running for the U.S. Senate seat in Montana is Kyle Austin, who won the Libertarian nomination earlier this month.

MTN will continue to keep you updated on this race.