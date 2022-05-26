'Bear Aware' meetings in Cascade and Craig

GREAT FALLS — Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) will host two public meetings - one in Cascade and one in Craig - to discuss bear awareness and education for the communities along the Missouri River corridor.

At the meetings, FWP bear conflict specialists will focus on how homeowners and recreationists can stay safe and minimize conflicts with bears.

FWP will provide information and education about what to do during a bear encounter, how to use bear spray, how to protect harvested game, how to safely deter a bear, and how to secure attractants to prevent bears from being drawn near homes.

While the meetings are focused primarily on reducing conflicts with black bears, the biology, management and history of grizzly bears will also be discussed.

Meeting dates and locations:

Cascade: Wednesday, June 1 at 7 p.m., Wedsworth Hall

Craig: Wednesday, June 8 at 6 p.m., Craig Volunteer Fire Department

For more information on living, working and recreating in Montana’s bear country, visit the FWP Bear Aware website .

For more information about the meetings, call the FWP Great Falls Region 4 Office at 406-454-5840.