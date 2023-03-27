Beartracks Bridge Sign Vandalism

MISSOULA — In a post on twitter you can see a picture of one of the signs at the Beartracks Bridge in Missoula, torn out of the ground and ditched on a nearby staircase. MTN went to the bridge and found two holes in the snow, freshly dug up, with a trail of soil leading down the sidewalk.

The Missoula Police Department tell MTN the department is aware of the damages to the sign. An officer responded to the scene and took the damaged sign off the steps to keep it safe. There are no known suspects at this time.

The Beartracks bridge, renamed in dedication last year to a prominent member of the Salish Tribe, features several interpretive signs on the south side. None of the remaining signs showed any damage.

