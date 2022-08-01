Benefit planned for paralyzed Montana dancer following car accident

BILLINGS - A Billings dancer’s life was turned upside down after she was in a car accident in June, leaving her in a wheelchair.

Lyndsi Huck’s dance group is planning a performance at the Loft in Billings on Saturday night, with all the proceeds going towards her medical bills.

For Huck, dancing is her life, “I’ve been dancing since I could probably stand."

From Ballantine and now living in Billings, Huck formed Black Widow Entertainment back in February, specializing in acts such as burlesque and ballet.

“We have flow aerial acts, snake dancers, people walk on glass, that kind of thing. We have a full variety show,” said Huck.

Huck has performed in every single act they’ve produced until she was left partially paralyzed from a car accident.

Lyndsi Huck

“I broke my back in quite a few places and fractured my spine and broke my sternum. And it left me partially paralyzed,” Huck said.

Though she’s on the road to recovery, there’s no telling what her prognosis will be.

“There’s not going to be until I keep working with physical therapy and I get the treatment and the strength I need to be able to walk again,” said Huck.

It’s been tough, but she’s grateful to be alive.

“I feel pain but it’s, you know, you got to still survive and be happy that you’re alive,” Huck said.

So are her colleagues at Black Widow Entertainment. They performed a show called Villians and Heroines Throughout Time.

Black Widow Entertainment

“Proceeds of it will just go to medical bills and any of the apparatuses that I need to live normally in a wheelchair,” Huck said.

For Huck, this whole experience has been eye-opening.

“I have started to notice as I’ve been back home that there aren’t a lot of facilities or facilitations for wheelchairs,” Huck said.

She hopes she can spur change in Billings.

“It’s opened up my eyes to a whole new way of looking at things so I might start a platform for that as well,” said Huck.

If you’d like to donate to Huck’s GoFundMe, visit Fundraiser by Team Lyndsi : For Huck’s Sake (gofundme.com).

“I’m just hoping one day I can get on the stage again,” Huck said.