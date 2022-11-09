Big demand for snow removal as snow comes to Montana

GREAT FALLS - Montana is no stranger to snow and not many Great Falls residents were surprised when the town was covered in several inches on Monday morning.

For many home and business owners, snow removal is just a phone call away to any of Great Falls’ snow removal companies.

However, Fred’s Snow Removal, a company that has been in the snow business since 2014, is facing a huge worker shortage.

“This year, it’s just me,” said owner Fred Walton. “It’s hard work but somebody has to do it.”

Not only is it difficult for him to find people willing to work, but Fred also says that the most difficult part in finding employees is people who know how to work and drive his equipment.

“I have several pieces of equipment. But finding people to drive that equipment or operate that equipment even as much as ATV's, can be a task all of its own. I'm always in need of help. And help is extremely hard to come by.”

With eight years of customers and new clients calling in nearly every hour, Fred’s main concern is making sure to make enough time for everyone.

“I can’t be in two places at once, so it’s hard. I will literally be backed up two to three days once the snow falls but, that’s the business.”

Despite seeing difficult times, Fred’s love for his community as well as plowing keeps him going.

“When you want your snow removed, you give me a call and I will be there.” It’s a love for his customers that can’t be broken.

If you’re interested in lending a helping hand this snow season, you can give Fred a call at 406-788-7808 for more details.