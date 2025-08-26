Big Hole River fishing ban affects angling business and recreators

DIVIDE - The Big Hole River is low, perfect for skipping stones, but not for fishing.

The state has banned fishing along the entirety of the Big Hole River and the Jefferson River, making it a tough time of year for anglers and those in the fishing industry.

“And it definitely impacts foot traffic in the shop and, you know, tourists to the area. All of the above,” said Chris Bradley, co-owner of the StoneFly Fly Shop in Butte.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks ordered a full fishing closure on the Big Hole and Jefferson rivers due to low flows and warming temperatures, which can harm fish.

Although the closure has slowed business down at the StoneFly Fly Shop in Butte, the co-owner still supports the decision.

“All of us care deeply about that place, so the closure was definitely warranted, but that does take a big resource off the table for people to recreate,” said Bradley.

Denny Thomas of Western Washington came to Montana with the hopes of doing some fishing, but understands the importance of not putting pressure on the river.

“I commend Montana for taking care of the rivers, you know, a lot of rivers in other states are in dire need of better restrictions like this, you know, it protects the fish, it protects the resource,” said Thomas.

Despite the late August closure, Bradley said business was good.

“This was a great summer. We had a week or two, maybe, of relatively hot stuff, but not like we’ve seen in the past, so that was a lifesaver. It’s become more and more challenging over the years, because that season has been getting shorter and shorter,” said Bradley.

The status of the rivers could change with cooling temperatures and more precipitation.