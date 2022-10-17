Billings mother of two finds passion, business success hand-knitting custom "Montana Made" home décor

Small businesses can oftentimes be difficult to manage—but one Billings mom is doing it all on her own—while raising two young children.

Micayla D'Ambrosia started her small business, "Grown Cozy", in September 2021. She was raising her first child—and like many other new moms—was struggling mentally.

D'Ambrosia was searching for a new hobby to take on to help with the change. She and a friend decided to try to make chunky blankets, but she quickly realized that perfection takes practice.

“I was like, ‘I’m never doing this again,’ I was so frustrated, my toddler was like running around everywhere, so I never thought I would do it again,” D'Ambrosia explains.

But after some encouragement from friends—D'Ambrosia found herself beginning to enjoy the craft—and quickly became captivated by hand-knitting.

“I started making blankets for my friends and started to post them more and people were loving it, so then I started to kind of enjoy it and helping other people’s homes feel more cozy," D'Ambrosia says.

After friends continued to encourage her, D'Ambrosia decided to turn her hobby into a business. She decided on the name "Grown Cozy"—and got to work.

D’Ambrosia explains that she spends the day taking care of her two children. When her husband, Sage, gets home from work, she begins fulfilling orders.

“I do it with my hands, I don’t use any needles or anything like that,” D'Ambrosia says.

After perfecting blankets, D'Ambrosia decided to branch out—and began making cozy throw pillows, plant hangers, and much more.

D'Ambrosia now accepts custom orders for her handmade items, and she also sells her items at local farmer’s markets and craft fairs.

After a year in businsss, D'Ambrosia is still getting creative—and recently began offering throw pillow pumpkins for fall.

Kelsey Merison "Grown Cozy" owner holding up throw pillow pumpkin

“They’re kind of cool because you can actually stick the stem in, and they’re throw pillows again," D'Ambrosia explains. "So when it’s not pumpkin season you can just put the stem in.”

D'Ambrosia tells MTN News that these pumpkins were a huge hit at Harvest Fest in Billings, which she participated in on Oct. 8th.

Kelsey Merison "Grown Cozy" throw pillow pumpkins

She also works with local bars and stores to take their old bottles and recycle them into flower vases—which she says is a sustainable way to decorate a home.

But this business is about so much more than just making cozy décor.

Since she started her business in September 2021, the D’Ambrosia’s have welcomed another member into their family—giving her even more of a reason to chase her dream.

"Owning a small business has always been a huge dream of mine, and the fact that my babies see me chasing a dream is so huge to me. They can watch me chase my dream so hopefully, they’ll chase their own too,” D'Ambrosia says.

Kelsey Merison D'Ambrosia Family

Hand-knitting is a great way for D'Ambrosia to unwind after a long day of chasing around two children under 2. She believes this hobby has helped her mental health—and wants to encourage others to find something that interests them.

“I always tell people, it’s good to have hobbies, so try it out. I’m really big on people having their own hobbies, moms especially, having their own thing," D'Ambrosia explains.

D'Ambrosia has found her niche—and believes there's a hobby out there for everyone.

Orders can be placed on her website, or you can catch her working her booth at local craft shows and farmer's markets around Billings.

D'Ambrosia tells MTN News the next event you can find her at is the Lutheran Church of Good Shepherd's local market on Oct. 22nd.

“Even though it’s technically work, it’s also very very relaxing," D'Ambrosia says. "It’s an outlet for me."

To view more of D’Ambrosia’s work, please click here.