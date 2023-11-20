Billings residents promote peace through prayer march

BILLINGS — Billings has now seen eight shootings in just the past two weeks.

That's one reason a group of residents gathered in South Park Saturday, for a prayer march against gun violence.

"We just want to pray over the South Side just with all the violence lately. It's unnerving and it's scary and we have children, old people, we just want to pray for peace because people are dying down here," said march organizer Katy Morris at South Park on Saturday.

Community members from Road to Damascus Ministries, which organized the event, called it a Jericho March. A group of over 50 people walked down South 28th Street from South Park, stopping at the corner of Second Avenue South to gather in prayer.

South Side residents who weren't part of the group tagged along as they then marched down Second Avenue South before sharing another prayer.

They finally made their way back to South Park down South 31st Street.

"We need to continue in this neighborhood because it's all of us here, our kids go to school here, we go to work here, softball fields are here, the playgrounds here. This is a safe place and it doesn't feel that way lately and that's what we're coming against," said another organizer, Joshua Kroll.

