GREAT FALLS - Blackfeet Business Tribal Council chairman Timothy Davis has been removed from office.

The council voted unanimously on Thursday to remove him. The vote was 9-0, with Davis voting for his own removal.

The vote comes just days after several people were taken into custody after Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services and the FBI executed a search at his residence.

The nine people were charged this week in Blackfeet Tribal Court, primarily on drug and child endangerment charges.

The following people have been charged:

Billie Jo Blackman: possession of drug paraphernalia, child endangerment.

Murlaina Thomas: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of dangerous drugs, child endangerment

Rylee HeavyRunner: possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of dangerous drugs, child endangerment, outstanding warrant

Timothy Davis, Jr.: sale of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, child endangerment

Shawn Davis: sale of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brendan Davis: sale of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, child endangerment.

Josiah Davis: sale of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, child endangerment.

Westin L. Davis: possession of drug paraphernalia, child endangerment.

Odell Davis: possession of drug paraphernalia, child endangerment

All of the suspects pleaded not guilty.

After voting to remove Davis from office, the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council selected Iliff "Scott" Kipp, Jr., as the new chairman; Kipp had been serving as the vice-chair.

"The Blackfeet Nation will continue to move forward in a positive way for all the Blackfeet People. The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council stands united to work in the best interest of the Blackfeet Tribe," Kipp said in a news release.