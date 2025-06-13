GREAT FALLS — Blackfeet Fire Rescue reports they responded to 10 emergency calls during a five-hour period on June 7.

Watch the full story:

Blackfeet Fire Rescue responds to 10 emergency calls within five hours

The agency stated in a news release that the calls involved structure fires, grass fires, and vehicle fires within the township of Browning, marking an "unusually high volume" of incidents in a short timeframe.

The intensity and frequency of the fires placed considerable strain on emergency response resources and raised significant concerns regarding public safety.

As a result, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services has initiated an investigation into the origin and circumstances surrounding these incidents.

“This was an extraordinary series of events. Our crews responded quickly and worked through extremely hazardous conditions to protect lives and property. We remain fully committed to serving our community, but public safety is a shared responsibility," a spokesperson said.

Blackfeet Fire Rescue encourages people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or relevant information, noting that even small details may assist in preventing further incidents and ensuring the safety of the community.

To share information, call Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000.

The agency thanked Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services for their prompt response and investigative work, and also extended gratitude to the East Glacier Volunteer Fire Department for their mutual aid and deployment of supplemental units during this period of high demand, and to Glacier Electric Co-op for the fast response and for providing a safe working environment.