Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services gets new K-9 officer

BROWNING - Evi, a Belgian Malinois, is a new K-9 officer for the Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services agency in Browning.

Evi is certified in drug detection, tracking, and article searches.

She joined the department after completing her training with her handler, Corporal Aaron Skunkcap, at Tri-State Canine Services in Warren, Ohio.

“She's just super energetic so she has a high work drive. Every day, every morning it's all she wants to do is work," Skunkcap explained.

Her skills were put to the test on Dec. 17 when Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services — along with the US Drug Enforcement Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigations — conducted a narcotics investigation on a suspected fentanyl dealer on the Blackfeet Reservation.

Approximately 1,000 fentanyl pills, suspected fentanyl powder, drug paraphernalia, and a large sum of money were discovered in a suspect’s vehicle by the direction of Evi.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

Skunkcap said he couldn’t be prouder of his companion.

“Drugs are killing our people here and it needs to end. We will use Evi to find the drugs and help us find the right step to stop the drugs. I couldn't ask for a better dog.”

Another K9 will join the Blackfeet Law Enforcement in March of 2023.