Bob Ward and Sons sporting goods store going out of business in Butte

BUTTE — A long-time sporting goods store in Butte is closing.

Butte’s Bob Ward’s Sports and Outdoors will be permanently closing by mid-September, the store’s General Manager Caitlyn Northey told MTN on Wednesday morning.

Northey added she found out about the closing on Monday. The store, located at 1925 Dewey Boulevard will remain open for its regular business hours until closing in September.

Bob Wards first opened in 1917 in Missoula and later expanded to Butte, Bozeman, Helena and Hamilton. In October of 2022, the Utah-based Al’s Sporting Goods bought all the Bob Ward and Sons locations in Montana.

After acquiring the Bob Ward locations, Al’s Sporting Goods President Jason Larsen told MTN News, “We are thrilled to welcome the current staff to the Al’s family and will work to preserve the Bob Ward & Sons name, reputation, and legacy throughout the state of Montana.”

