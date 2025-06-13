Body of missing Glacier County man has been found

GREAT FALLS — The Glacier County Sheriff's Office says that the body of Brian Peters was found on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

Peters was reported missing earlier this week, and several agencies had been searching for him in the St. Mary area.

Sheriff Maurice Redhorn said that Peters' body was found at about 3 p.m.

No details have been released at this point about the circumstances of his death.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating, along with assistance from Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

We will update you if we get more information.