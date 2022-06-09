Body of missing woman recovered from Yellowstone River

The body of a woman was recovered from the Yellowstone River on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, by the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office and Stillwater County Search & Rescue personnel.

Undersheriff/Deputy Coroner Randy Smith said that Julie Capdeville Freeman, 44, of Laurel.

Freeman was one of four people who fell into the nearby Stillwater River on Sunday, June 5, when their raft capsized.

Two adults and a child were rescued, and a search began for Freeman.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, June 9.