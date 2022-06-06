UPDATE: 1:45 p.m. - June 6, 2022

The search for the missing woman was suspended Monday afternoon due to unsafe weather and river conditions, the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

"At this time a 44-year-old female is still missing and believed to be in the Yellowstone River," the press release states. "The area has been searched by jet boat, drone, Helicopter, and members of emergency services. The search has been suspended at this time due to weather conditions and river conditions that are unsafe, but further search efforts will be conducted as weather permits. The Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone that comes upon anything in the area that could be tied to this incident to please contact Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 406-322-5326."

(first report: 9:01 a.m. - June 6, 2022)

BILLINGS - The Stillwater County Sheriff's Office says four people - three adults and one child - were aboard a raft that overturned and wrapped around a bridge pier on the Stillwater River on Sunday.

It happened at an area known as the Beartooth Drop, a wide ledge spanning nearly the expanse of the Stillwater River below the Swinging Bridge Fishing Access Site, upstream of the confluence of the Stillwater and Yellowstone rivers.

A woman in her 40s is still missing in the river, though search and rescue operations were suspended at nightfall and will resume on Monday.

Undersheriff Randy Smith says the call of the overturned raft came in at 1:11 p.m. on Sunday and rescuers were able to pull two adults and a child to safety from the raft. None of them were injured.

Smith says the woman currently missing in the river was not wearing a personal flotation device (PFD) at the time of the incident.

Smith says all four of the people were from the area; their identities are not being released.

Several agencies are assisting in the search and boaters and recreators are asked to stay off those sections of the rivers.

