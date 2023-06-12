Body recovered from Missouri River in Fergus County

GREAT FALLS — The Fergus County Sheriff's Office in Lewistown said on Monday that the body of a man was found in the Missouri River on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Sheriff Ryan Peterson said in a news release that a man's body was found several miles downstream from the James Kipp Campground.

The man has not yet been identified. He was in his late 50s or early 60s, he had a short gray stubble beard and was wearing cut-off shorts and a red and black belt.

The Sheriff's Office, with assistance from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, the US Fish & Wildlife Service, and officials from neighboring counties, is investigating to determine the man's identity and cause of death.

Anyone with information about the man - or anyone in the vicinity with concerns about overdue campers or fishermen - is asked to call Central Montana Dispatch at 406-535-1800.

We will update you if we get more information.