Bomb threat received at Boulder Elementary School in Jefferson County

UPDATE: 2:35 p.m. - December 14, 2023

Boulder Elementary School immediately evacuated students on Thursday morning after receiving a bomb threat, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Jefferson County Sheriff Tom Grimsrud said in a news release that the threat was "similar in nature to several received throughout Montana."

Elementary students were evacuated to Jefferson High School, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Grimsrud said no explosive devices have been located after an initial investigation.

The Sheriff's Office has, however, requested an explosive ordnance detection dog from the Montana Highway Patrol, and the investigation will continue throughout Thursday afternoon.

Boulder Elementary will contact parents regarding school plans for Friday.

Sheriff Grimsrud thanked parents and the public "for their patience, understanding, and cooperation during this incident."

(first report: 1:19 p.m. - December 14, 2023)

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said on social media that a bomb threat has been received at Boulder Elementary School.

According to the Sheriff's Office, elementary students are being evacuated to Jefferson High School.



The Sheriff's Office asks parents to stay away from Boulder Elementary and for area residents to shelter in place.

No further details were available.

The Sheriff's Office said more information will be released as it becomes available.