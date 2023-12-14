Alberton school evacuated after receiving bomb threat

ALBERTON — Alberton school students and staff were evacuated Thursday morning after the school received a bomb threat in an email.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that they were notified by Alberton school officials about a bomb threat received via email.

The Mineral County Sheriff says the staff and students have been evacuated to a safe location.

The sheriff's office is on the scene and investigating the threat.

Alberton residents are asked to stay away from the school area.

Alberton School Superintendent Damian Droessler posted on the school's website that parents can pick up their children at Community Church on Railroad Avenue beginning at noon.

"All: if you would like to pick your child up at the Community Church on Railroad Ave beginning at 12:00 pm you can. Due to the threatening email, we want to ensure the building is clear and safe. School is canceled for the remainder of the day. Your child can only be checked out by a parent or contact on Infinite Campus. All students not picked up will remain at the church. Buses will run this afternoon at a time TBD. Students will not be able to re-enter the building until cleared. I will inform parents when they can retrieve their child's belongings from the building. Your child's safety is our #1 priority." Damian Droessler/Alberton School District Superintendent

This is a developing story.