Boulder Kiwanis hosts 40th annual Easter egg hunt

BOULDER — The Boulder Kiwanis Club hosted the 40th annual Easter egg hunt at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on Saturday, offering over 1,100 eggs for kids to come and find.

Jeremy Craft, a member of the club, says after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the hunt stuffed over 1,100 eggs with candy.

“The club buys candy, stuffs the eggs. We get prizes and let the kids go,” said Craft.

Preschoolers through 4th graders were quick to pick up eggs filled with candy and prizes.

Craft says that without the sponsors from the community the event would not have been possible.

“We've come roaring back this year. People are very excited about it and our sponsors have been very generous with their donations,” said Craft.

The sponsors of the event were as follows:

-The Mountain Good restaurant

-The Boulder River Restaurant

-L&P Grocery

-The Elkhorn Pharmacy

-The First Madison Valley Bank

-Skytop Ranch

-Jefferson County

-The Jefferson County Fair Board

-The Carousel Committee

-Tim Schmidt

-The Boulder Monitor

