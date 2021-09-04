Bowhunters gear up for the opening day of the season

HELENA — Bowhunters are gearing up for the opening weekend of Archery Season on Sept. 4, and many were hitting Capital Sports in Helena for the last stop.

“We have had tons of customers, yes lots, so I've had a bunch already this morning,” said Shaun Bose, the Capital Sports Archery Manager.

Bose says that the weather is prime time for bow hunters trying to get an elk.

“It's not as hot as it had been, you know, it's in the 80s or low 80s or high 70s and then at night. It's probably in the 30s to 40s, which is pretty good. You know it's definitely much better to have temperatures like that for elk hunting. Then it would be the 90s or something like that, you know, so it'll be good,” said Bose.

Long-time bow hunter Craig Struble is ecstatic to be able to go out to hunt again with his family.

“What I enjoy about archery hunting mostly is being able to be out there with my family. But also I think it's when you get the closest to nature. There's nothing quite like hearing that bull bugle,” said Struble.

Struble’s goal this hunting season is to have his daughter get game.

“My goal is just to get out there with family and hopefully we can get my daughter something with her bow,” said Struble.

Bose also recommends bow hunters check out their equipment before they head out on the road.

“Make sure you just check their equipment over. Make sure there's nothing wrong with their strings or anything, or a problem with their keep or anything like that. Make sure everything is working on their bow properly and just make sure I have all their other hunting gear like boots and packs and camel,” said Bose.

